The Road to WrestleMania: Potential Challenges for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is gearing up for WrestleMania, but the question remains – who will be his challengers leading up to the grand event? With only two major WWE events, the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, before WrestleMania, time is running out for potential contenders to step up and face Roman Reigns.

Randy Orton, fresh off his return to SmackDown, has made it clear that he is targeting The Bloodline, including Roman Reigns. Having signed a contract to join SmackDown, the stage seems set for Orton to challenge Roman for the title at the Royal Rumble. This rivalry brings a sense of unfinished business, as Orton was sidelined Roman over a year ago. It would be the perfect program to keep the fans engaged until WrestleMania.

Another potential challenger for Roman is AJ Styles, who has been out of action due to an attack the members of The Bloodline. WWE should capitalize on this storyline allowing Orton to face Roman at the Royal Rumble and then having AJ make his return to SmackDown with the same intentions. This would set the stage for a clash between AJ Styles and Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

However, an intriguing twist could be to have Roman defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber. This would present a huge obstacle for The Tribal Chief as he would have to face not just one, but five other challengers. The likes of Randy Orton, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio would all have the opportunity to dethrone Roman. While Roman’s cunning ways may secure him the win, it would build excitement and anticipation for his potential WrestleMania opponent.

As the Road to WrestleMania unfolds, Roman Reigns will face a series of challenges that will put his championship reign to the test. Whether it’s Randy Orton, AJ Styles, or a chamber full of opponents, Roman will have to overcome numerous obstacles to solidify his place at the grandest stage of them all. Fans eagerly await the outcome, eager to see who will step up and take on the dominant Roman Reigns.