Big Changes in the Big 12 Conference: Coaches, NCAA Proposals, and Celebrities

In the world of college basketball, exciting changes are happening in the Big 12 conference that are sure to shake things up. Let’s take a closer look at the recent developments.

Collin Klein’s Move to Texas A&M

Former Kansas State quarterback and coach, Collin Klein, has bid farewell to the Wildcats as he joins Texas A&M as their new offensive coordinator. Despite the hiring of another coach, it is clear that Klein will be calling the shots for the team. This move signifies his desire to establish himself as a head coach in the future, even if it may not be at Kansas State.

The NCAA’s Proposal for Change

President Charlie Baker of the NCAA has proposed a set of changes known as “Project Division I.” These proposals include allowing schools to make Name, Image, and Likeness deals with their own athletes, offering unlimited educational benefits, and the creation of a new FBS subdivision requiring a trust fund for athletes. These ideas have the potential to create division within the already intricate college sports landscape, ultimately affecting the College Football Playoff championship.

Raegan Pebley’s New Role with the Los Angeles Sparks

Former TCU women’s basketball coach, Raegan Pebley, has returned to the game as the general manager of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. In her new role, she will oversee basketball operations and navigate the upcoming WNBA Draft. Pebley’s previous coaching experience includes successful stints at TCU, Utah State, and Fresno State.

Celebrities Making Appearances

As the Big 12 conference undergoes changes, celebrities have already begun to make appearances at games. Recently, comedian Adam Sandler was spotted playing a game of 3-on-3 before an Arizona vs. Colorado match. Sandler’s presence adds to the growing list of celebrities, including Shaq and Nelly, who are showing their support for the conference.

In conclusion, the Big 12 conference is experiencing significant shifts in coaching personnel, potential NCAA changes, and even attracting celebrity attention. These developments are sure to impact the future of college basketball and add excitement to the world of sports.