Police Investigate Racially Segregated Playtime Poster in B.C.

Police in British Columbia have launched an investigation into a poster that promotes racially segregated playtime for European children. The invitation, which was seen at a bus stop in Port Coquitlam, invited “proud parents of European children” in the Tri-Cities area to participate in “whites-only” gatherings where their children can play with others who look like them.

The poster, captured and shared on Instagram the account Black Vancouver, has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West called the poster “vile garbage” and reaffirmed the city’s commitment to diversity and breaking down barriers. Bylaw officers attempted to locate and remove the poster but were unsuccessful.

Vancouver South MP Harjit Sajjan expressed deep concern over the poster, stating that Canada is a country that welcomes people from all backgrounds and embraces diversity. Sajjan described the use of children in messages of racism and discrimination as disheartening.

The source of the poster is currently unknown, and an investigation is underway Coquitlam RCMP to determine if any criminal activity is involved. The poster includes a URL that leads to a private messaging group on the Telegram app.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the poster to contact the Coquitlam RCMP detachment. Steps are being taken to ensure that such messages of racial segregation and discrimination are not tolerated in the community and that efforts to promote inclusivity and diversity continue.

Definitions:

– Racial segregation: The separation of people based on their race or ethnicity, resulting in limited or no interaction between different racial groups.

– Diversity: The presence of a variety of different groups or individuals in a society or community, including people from different racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds.

