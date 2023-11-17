Hilton Embraces Social Media Craze, Encourages TikTok Resumes for Job Applications

The Hilton hotel chain is taking a bold and innovative approach to job applications encouraging candidates to showcase their skills and personality through TikTok videos. In a recent TikTok post on Hilton’s official account, they invited jobseekers to create a one-minute video or less, demonstrating how they would elevate the guest experience at Hilton. With hashtags like #tiktokresume and #hiremehilton, the hotel chain is leveraging the power of social media to attract potential employees.

While posting the video on TikTok is the preferred method, Hilton acknowledges that not everyone may be on the platform. Their website assures applicants that traditional written resumes will still be accepted. Mary Hogg, regional HR director for Hilton Australasia, revealed that the TikTok pilot program was specifically designed to appeal to Gen Z workers, who are known for their creativity and familiarity with social media platforms.

The decision to adopt this unconventional approach was also motivated the limitations of traditional resumes in evaluating interpersonal skills. “When you need somebody who’s going to have really good interpersonal skills, to be able to handle guest relationships or any of that side of things, you’ve got no idea [if they can do that] from the paper side,” explained Hogg.

Despite the excitement over TikTok resumes, concerns have been raised regarding the potential discriminatory impacts and ethical considerations. Tom Earls, a partner at Fair Work Lawyers, points out that while employers are within their rights to request TikTok videos as part of the application process, they must ensure that such requirements do not unfairly impact certain groups. Requiring public applications could pose limitations, especially in a tight labor market.

The move Hilton is not entirely unprecedented. In 2021, TikTok initiated a similar program called #TikTokResumes, which encouraged applicants to submit videos highlighting their skills. These videos were like personalized essays, accompanied a looped-in audio in the background.

With this bold move, Hilton is embracing the current social media craze and tapping into a new avenue to identify talented individuals who can contribute to their success in the hospitality industry.

