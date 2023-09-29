Punjab Government Faces Backlash Over Tender for VVIP Plane

A recent post on social media regarding the Punjab civil aviation department’s tender for hiring an 8-10 seater fixed wing jet aircraft for short term wet lease has caused a stir. The post, made social and RTI activist Manik Goyal, has garnered attention and controversy. The Punjab Police, in response, labeled it as a breach of security norms, further fueling a political debate directed towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Goyal shared a copy of the tender advertisement, stating “another tender for a VVIP plane Punjab government.” This has raised questions about the necessity for a fixed wing plane in the relatively small state of Punjab, considering they already possess a helicopter that has been utilized previous Chief Ministers.

The Punjab Police admonished Goyal, asserting that the document shared is sensitive and related to the security of state functionaries facing serious threats. They urged him to immediately delete the tweet and show discretion in sharing documents of this nature. Goyal responded highlighting that the document is publicly available on the government of Punjab website.

Political figures have also weighed in on the matter. Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal condemned the targeting and threatening of whistle blowers the Punjab Police. He alleged that the hiring of the jet plane is aimed at facilitating the campaign of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in upcoming assembly elections, at the expense of the Punjab exchequer. The BJP national secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, lamented the party’s suppression of dissenting voices, while former MP Dharmavira Gandhi questioned the need to intimidate activists over a publicly available tender notice.

The controversy surrounding the tender for a VVIP plane in Punjab has raised concerns about the allocation of public funds and potential misuse the AAP government. It remains to be seen how this controversy will unfold, and whether it will impact the upcoming elections in Punjab.

Definitions:

– VVIP: Very Very Important Person, referring to individuals who require enhanced security and privileges due to their high-ranking positions or prominence.

– AAP: Aam Aadmi Party, a political party in India.

Sources:

– Title: Punjab Government Faces Backlash Over Tender for VVIP Plane

– Source: Times of India