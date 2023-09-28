Post Malone Opens Up About Keeping His Personal Life Out of the Spotlight

Post Malone, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter, has recently discussed his decision to keep his 16-month-old daughter and fiancée away from the public eye. Speaking in an interview for CR Fashion Book’s Muses issue, Post Malone expressed his desire to maintain his family’s privacy amidst the scrutiny of the Hollywood spotlight.

Post Malone explained that he believes people feel entitled to know every detail of someone’s life, which is why he chooses not to share pictures of his daughter on social media. He wants her to have the freedom to make that decision for herself in the future. He also expressed concerns about the loss of intimacy and the true experience of being with someone in a world where everyone is just a phone call away.

The singer also shared his love for fashion and his enjoyment of dressing his daughter in “everything camo.” He even mentioned jokingly trying to push the boundaries of fashion with his daughter, mentioning the idea of getting her a tiny night vision helmet.

While he takes a laidback approach to parenting, Post Malone did mention some concerns, such as his daughter’s toy Maybach, a gift from her grandfather. He humorously explained his worries, saying that his daughter might prefer a car with better gas mileage or something cheaper.

Becoming a parent has had a positive impact on Post Malone’s life. He revealed in an August podcast appearance that he has never felt healthier and is the happiest he has been in a long time since welcoming his daughter in 2022. He credits his lifestyle changes, including cutting out soda and making healthier choices, to his desire to be present and healthy for his daughter.

In conclusion, Post Malone’s decision to keep his personal life out of the spotlight reflects his desire to protect his family’s privacy. He believes that individuals should have the freedom to choose how much of their personal lives they share with the world, especially when it comes to their children.

