Ukraine’s Air Defense Shoots Down Russian Jet in the Black Sea

Summary: In a significant feat, Ukrainian air defenses successfully shot down a Russian Su-24M strike jet over the Black Sea. The intercept occurred near Zmiinyi Island, off the coast of Ukraine’s Odesa region. While the Ukrainian Army General Staff (AGS) confirmed the kill, they didn’t provide specific details about the engagement. Reports state that a Russian Su-30SM was accompanying the bomber. The loss of the aircraft was widely confirmed, with no survivors found after search and rescue efforts. Ukrainian military experts believe that the Russian air force employs mixed weapon tactics, using low-cost Iranian drones to distract air defenses while launching heavy warhead-carrying cruise missiles. The Ukrainian military faces challenges due to the shortage of long-range anti-aircraft missile systems. Currently, they have three fully modern systems in operation, donated the US, Germany, and Italy-France. The firing locations of Ukrainian air defenses are kept confidential.