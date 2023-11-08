Nintendo’s Upcoming Switch Successor: A Glimpse into the Custom Processor

Nintendo fans have long been anticipating the arrival of a successor to the popular Switch console. While the company remains tight-lipped about any official details, a recent report has shed light on the custom processor that could power the highly anticipated system.

According to Digital Foundry, the upcoming Switch 2 is expected to feature Nvidia’s custom T239 processor, a variant of the T234 processor originally designed for automotive and robotics applications. This modified version is tailored specifically for the needs of a mobile gaming console, shedding features intended for use in automobiles.

The T239 processor is projected to have an 8x ARM A78C architecture, a step down from the 12x ARM A78AE architecture found in the T234. Additionally, it is rumored to include a File Decompression Engine, which could result in significantly faster load times for games on the Switch 2.

To gain insight into the potential performance of the Switch 2, Digital Foundry constructed a PC with similar specifications and put it to the test running various games. The results were impressive, with performance surpassing that of last-generation consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One. For instance, Death Stranding ran at an average of 34.9fps in 1080p resolution on the test build.

While the report suggests that the Switch 2 could potentially support NVIDIA’s DLSS technology, its inclusion may depend on certain hardware elements of the T234 not being omitted in the less intensive T239 variant. The Switch 2’s capabilities may even extend beyond those of its predecessors, with rumors suggesting that it could run The Matrix Awakens demo.

It should be noted that the report does not provide any insight into the design of the Switch 2. Fans will have to wait for further information to emerge regarding the console’s appearance. However, according to earlier reports, the Switch 2 is expected to be launched in 2024, with Nintendo’s Doug Bowser assuring fans of a smoother transition compared to the previous console launch.

