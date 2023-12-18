Recall Issued for Walmart’s Frozen Fried Rice due to Contamination Concerns

Summary: The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a recall for frozen fried rice sold at Walmart stores nationwide. The recall affects 13,842 pounds of chicken fried rice produced Garland Ventures, as it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While there have been no reported illnesses associated with the product, consumers are urged to discard it or return it to the store of purchase.

Following concerns over potential contamination, the USDA has issued a recall for frozen fried rice sold in various Walmart locations. The recall, affecting a total of 13,842 pounds of chicken fried rice, is the result of a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination discovered the department. This bacterium can cause severe illness, particularly among young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems, and in some cases, it can be fatal.

The frozen fried rice was sold in 12-ounce trays labeled as “Freshness Guaranteed CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE.” It can be found in Walmart stores across the country, including those in Kansas. Consumers should look for the lot code WK10CFR, the establishment number “EST. P-31993” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and a best-if-used-by date of “11/10/24” to identify the affected product.

While there have been no reports of illness related to the contaminated fried rice, the USDA advises customers who have purchased the product to dispose of it immediately or return it to the store where it was purchased. The department is taking every precautionary measure to ensure consumer safety and urges individuals with any concerns or questions about the recall to contact the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or reach out via email at [email protected].

It is crucial for consumers to be vigilant and stay informed regarding product recalls to protect themselves and their families from potential health risks.