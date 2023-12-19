USDA Recalls Frozen Fried Rice Due to Contamination Concerns

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recently issued a recall for frozen fried rice sold at Walmart stores across the country. The recall comes after concerns of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause severe illness, especially in vulnerable populations such as children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The recall specifically affects 13,842 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fried rice from Garland Ventures, which was distributed in 12-ounce trays labeled Freshness Guaranteed CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE. The product is also identified the lot code WK10CFR, establishment number “EST. P-31993” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and a best-if-used-by date of “11/10/24”.

To ensure public safety, the USDA advises consumers who have purchased this product to either discard it immediately or return it to the store where it was purchased. So far, there have been no reports of illness related to the contaminated fried rice.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this recall, you can contact the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email [email protected]. The USDA is committed to keeping the public informed and ensuring food safety across the nation.

It is crucial to remain vigilant and stay informed about food recalls to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Regularly checking for such recalls and acting accordingly helps maintain the highest standards of food safety and prevent potential health risks.