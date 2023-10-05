Reckless Snapchat User Causes Fatal Crash on Mancunian Way

Rohail Jillani, a 25-year-old Snapchat user, has been sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison for causing death and serious injury dangerous driving. Jillani was driving at a staggering 98mph on the Mancunian Way when he lost control of his Mercedes A180 and crashed into a bridge, resulting in the death of 17-year-old Nadia Yusuf.

According to reports from the Manchester Crown Court, Jillani was filming a Snapchat video with one hand while inhaling nitrous oxide with the other. The Snapchat clip, later discovered the police, showed the car traveling at 98mph just moments before the crash. The speed limit for that particular road was only 40mph.

Nadia’s family expressed their outrage at Jillani’s use of social media immediately following the tragedy. They were particularly upset his insensitive posts referring to Nadia as his “guardian angel” on various social media platforms. These posts, according to the court, demonstrated a lack of remorse on Jillani’s part.

Jillani claimed that his social media updates were intended to be positive and motivational, but the judge criticized him for not considering the pain he had caused Nadia’s family. The judge stated that Jillani’s actions demonstrated arrogance, selfishness, and insensitivity.

Nadia Yusuf was a promising young woman who had dreams of becoming a pediatrician. Her family described her as a loving and dedicated individual who had a passion for helping others. Her tragic death has left an irreplaceable void in their lives.

This devastating incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the detrimental consequences that can result from distracted behavior behind the wheel. It highlights the need for stricter enforcement of road safety laws and continued efforts to educate young drivers about responsible driving practices.

Sources:

– Manchester Evening News