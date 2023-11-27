Man Charged for Threatening Portsmouth High School to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges

A man from Berwick, Maine, who was previously arrested for allegedly making threats to “shoot up” Portsmouth High School, has now expressed his intention to plead guilty to two federal charges. The individual, Kyle Hendrickson, initially pleaded not guilty but has now changed his plea to guilty for the charges of interstate threatening communication and possessing a firearm in a school zone.

In April, it was reported that Hendrickson had posted a Snapchat video of himself holding a handgun outside Portsmouth High School. The video, taken while he dropped off his mother, included a text overlay stating his intention to “shoot up the school.” As a result of this incident, the entire Portsmouth school district closed for a day as law enforcement searched for the suspect. Hendrickson was apprehended in Portland, Maine, the same day.

Court documents reveal that the handgun utilized in the video was a Smith & Wesson SD40v VE. Additionally, a number of other weapons were allegedly found in the vehicle Hendrickson was driving, including an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, camouflage body armor, a handgun holster, a red-dot sight, and several rounds of ammunition.

If convicted, each federal charge carries a maximum penalty of a five-year prison sentence, a fine exceeding $250,000, and a term of supervised release not exceeding three years. The documents also state that Hendrickson acknowledges his guilt, freely and voluntarily, without any promises or threats.

Hendrickson’s attorney, Murdoch Walker II, has not responded to immediate requests for comment. A hearing for the change of plea is scheduled for December 11, followed a trial previously set for December 12, which has been canceled due to the change of plea.

Although Hendrickson claimed that the video was intended as a joke, the presence of an arsenal in his vehicle drew criticism from Stefany Shaheen, the chairperson of Portsmouth’s Police Commission. While New Hampshire does not have a law prohibiting non-students from possessing firearms in a school zone, the federal Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990 bars individuals from knowingly possessing firearms in such areas.

The investigation into Hendrickson’s case was spearheaded the Portsmouth Police Department and the FBI, with support from other law enforcement agencies such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Somersworth Police Department, the Portland Police Department, and the Berwick Police Department.

FAQ:

Q: What charges is Kyle Hendrickson pleading guilty to?

A: Kyle Hendrickson is pleading guilty to the charges of interstate threatening communication and possessing a firearm in a school zone.

Q: What were the contents of the Snapchat video?

A: The Snapchat video showed Hendrickson holding a handgun outside Portsmouth High School, with a text overlay stating his intention to “shoot up the school.”

Q: What penalties does each federal charge carry?

A: Each federal charge carries a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term, a fine exceeding $250,000, and a term of supervised release lasting no more than three years.

Q: Who led the investigation into Hendrickson’s case?

A: The investigation was led the Portsmouth Police Department and the FBI, with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.