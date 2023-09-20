Croatian Social Club in Canberra Sparks Controversy Over Nazi-Fascist Portrait

A Croatian social club in Canberra, Australia has been at the center of attention after the soccer team it sponsors inadvertently posed for photographs underneath a portrait of a Croatian fascist leader responsible for war crimes during World War II. The O’Connor Knights Soccer Club, affiliated with the Australian Croatian Club, uploaded the team pictures on social media to promote upcoming matches. However, the photos were soon removed after users pointed out the historical significance of the portrait in the background.

The club has been embroiled in controversy since its establishment in 1968 due to its display of ultranationalist symbols and paraphernalia. In 2016, the Australian Croatian Club was fined $63,000 for discriminating against a member who opposed their nationalist displays. The club sells merchandise featuring the slogan “Za dom spremni!” (For home — ready!), which is associated with the ultranationalist right-wing movement in Croatia, where the slogan is outlawed.

Ante Pavelić, the leader of the Croatian Ustaše movement, collaborated with fascist regimes in Italy and Germany during World War II. He is responsible for the genocide of hundreds of thousands of Jews, Serbs, Romas, and anti-fascists. The display of Ustaše symbols and the normalizing of fascist regimes has been condemned anti-fascist organizations for denying genocide and fetishizing fascist militarism.

The ACT Administrative Appeal Tribunal’s order for the club to compensate a member and the photographs of the players inadvertently posing underneath the portrait have once again raised questions about the Canberra Croatian community’s ongoing controversy. The ACT government, however, does not consider the display of the portrait to be prohibited under the law at this time.

