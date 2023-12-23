New Option for Mammography Screenings in Warren County

Atrium Medical Center in Middletown is providing a convenient solution for women in Warren County to receive their annual mammogram screening. With their mobile mammography coach, women can now schedule appointments at various locations throughout December.

The mobile mammography coach, equipped with advanced imaging technology, offers both traditional 2D and Genius 3D Mammography to detect breast cancer. The coach is owned and operated Atrium Medical Center, a part of Premier Health.

To schedule a mobile mammogram, women can call (855) 887-7364. The following dates and locations are available for appointments:

Tuesday, December 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SureCare Medical Center, Springboro

Thursday, December 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital Imaging – Springboro

Wednesday, December 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dulan and Moore Dulan Family Wellness, Lebanon

Thursday, December 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Health Source of Ohio, Lebanon

For more information about the process and locations, women can visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email [email protected].

