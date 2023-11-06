The Power of Connection: Navigating Social Media with Portia Karegeya

In a world where social media dominates our daily lives, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed the constant influx of information and the urgency to respond. But Portia Karegeya, a woman who has experienced the darker sides of humanity firsthand, offers a fresh perspective on how to navigate the online realm while staying true to oneself.

As the daughter of a Rwandan government official who was ultimately killed for his dissent, Portia understands the power of state-sanctioned violence and the consequences it can have on individuals. Her experiences have driven her to pursue a PhD in emotions and international law, where she seeks to shed light on these issues and make a difference.

When it comes to social media, Portia believes that the internet itself is neutral—it’s how we use it that determines its impact. While platforms like Instagram and Twitter can often feel like they’re designed to grab our attention and create urgency, Portia reminds us that we have the power to resist this urgency. Taking a step back, saving posts, and giving ourselves time to reflect before sharing can help us maintain control and engage in a more meaningful way.

Portia also emphasizes the importance of using social media for good. The internet has the potential to connect people and create real-life outcomes. Portia shares her own experience of how an article written about her passport issue helped raise awareness and ultimately resolved her travel dilemma. It’s a reminder that social media can be a powerful tool for marginalized voices to be heard.

In a world where everything feels urgent, it’s important to remember that we don’t have to say something about everything. Portia encourages us to do what we have the capacity to do and not force our response. Social media should be a space for authentic expression, where we can use our privilege to educate ourselves and others, but also be mindful of the potential dangers that come with it.

By following Portia Karegeya’s advice, we can navigate the digital realm with intentionality, and use social media as a platform for positive change and meaningful connections.

FAQ

Is social media inherently good or bad?

According to Portia Karegeya, social media is neutral—it is our usage and intentions that determine its impact. It can be both a powerful tool for positive change and connection, as well as a platform for negative influences or disinformation.

How can we resist the urgency to post on social media?

Portia suggests saving posts and giving ourselves time to reflect before sharing. This allows us to avoid impulsive reactions and ensures that our posts align with our true intentions and values.

How can social media be used for good?

Portia believes that social media can be a space for marginalized voices to be heard and for connections to be made. It has the potential to raise awareness, educate, and drive real-life outcomes.

Should we feel obligated to post about every issue?

No, Portia emphasizes that we should not feel obligated to post about every issue. Instead, we should do what we have the capacity to do and share when it feels genuine and aligned with our values. Social media should not be about forcing ourselves to speak on every topic, but rather about authentic expression and meaningful engagement.