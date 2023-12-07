Portage Takes Action to Revitalize Declining Commercial Property Values

Portage, Michigan has taken a crucial step in addressing the declining commercial property values in its South Westnedge Avenue Commercial Corridor. The city voted to initiate a plan aimed at reversing this trend and revitalizing one of its busiest areas, which includes the Crossroads Mall.

City Manager Pat McGinnis emphasized that the issue at hand extends beyond Portage and is a larger problem that requires attention. Over the past decade, the once-thriving tax base in the area has steadily eroded, with property values decreasing and owners appealing their assessments to the Michigan Tax Tribunal, claiming overvaluation.

According to city data, from 2017 to 2022, the corridor experienced a significant 37% decline in property tax value, dropping from $80 million to $50 million. This decline has also resulted in an excess of square footage.

The consequences of this decline are far-reaching, impacting school funding, county funding, city funding, library funding, senior services funding, and transit funding. As property values diminish, so do the revenues for these taxing authorities.

To counter this trend, the Portage city commissioners are considering the adoption of the Crossroads Area Transition Plan. The plan aims to incentivize private commercial reinvestment while ensuring compliance with building codes and minimizing government interference. One strategy being explored is the utilization of federal and state programs that capture future sales and income taxes through tax increment financing.

McGinnis expressed the city’s commitment to actively engaging with investors to determine how to best fill the commercial spaces and attract private equity to the region. By exciting private investment and creating new job opportunities, he envisions the South Westnedge Avenue Commercial Corridor once again becoming a vibrant and prosperous district that will contribute to the growth of the Portage market.

The path to revitalization may involve leveraging available resources and incorporating the input of property owners and stakeholders. Through these collaborative efforts, Portage strives to restore its commercial sector, stimulate economic growth, and secure a bright future for the community.