Chicago School to Provide Temporary Shelter for Migrants

A closed Catholic school building in Chicago will soon become a temporary shelter for hundreds of migrants. The former St. Bartholomew school, located at 4910 W. Addison St., will house between 300-350 migrants starting in early January. The decision was made through a collaboration between the city and the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The move to repurpose the school as a shelter aims to alleviate the strain on local police districts and allow officers to focus their efforts on community safety. Similar to other city-run shelters, the migrants staying at the former school building will be subject to strict rules, including entrance and exit screenings, 24/7 security, a curfew, and a ban on outside visitors and alcohol.

An informational meeting will be held in the coming weeks to provide more details about the plan. Representatives from the city of Chicago, county, and state are working with the Archdiocese of Chicago to identify additional suitable properties that can be used as temporary housing for asylum seekers.

St. Bartholomew is one of several churches in Chicago that have joined forces with faith groups and the city to provide shelter for migrants, particularly during the cold winter months. The city’s goal is to swiftly move migrants in and out of these temporary shelters. Most partnering churches have agreed to the maximum stay duration of 60 days, which is now the standard for city migrant shelters.

Chicago has been opening more shelters and developing winterized tent camps to accommodate the growing number of asylum seekers. This effort also involves clearing out police stations that have been overwhelmed with individuals and families awaiting shelter placement.

According to the latest figures from the city, there are over 32,000 people seeking asylum in Chicago, with 1,032 individuals currently awaiting shelter and staying at police stations and the bus terminal area at O’Hare Airport.