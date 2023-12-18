Tutoring Program Launched to Support Increasing Number of Homeless Students

A recent report has highlighted a concerning rise in the number of students experiencing homelessness within Portage Public Schools. In 2017, there were 92 students without permanent homes, and this number has now increased to 146, representing a 58% rise.

The district’s coordinator of instructional services, Janet Johnstone, attributes this increase in homelessness to a lack of affordable housing in the community and the expiration of an eviction moratorium. Families are now being evicted from their homes at a higher rate, leaving them without stable accommodation.

Although most homeless students are not living on the streets or in shelters, they are still in an unstable situation. Many are living with family members or friends, without any rights or lease agreements, making them vulnerable to being asked to leave at any time.

This instability has a significant impact on their education. Homeless students find it harder to focus in class and build positive relationships. Janet Johnstone emphasizes that, “Even building social connections is more challenging because their peers are having different experiences than they are.”

To address this issue, Portage Public Schools has launched a tutoring program to provide support for homeless students. The program, which includes teachers, paraprofessionals, and interns from Western Michigan University, offers small group sessions to establish connections and help students make friends.

Janet Johnstone hopes that early intervention through tutoring will give students the necessary support to succeed academically and eventually graduate. The district has identified 50 eligible students based on their academic success and social and emotional needs, with more than half already participating in the program.

The tutoring program has shown promising results, with families reporting that their children are returning home excited about school. The initiative is currently funded the American Rescue Plan Act Homeless Children and Youth II grant, with the district aiming to secure funding from federal Title I in the future to ensure the program’s long-term sustainability.