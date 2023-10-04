The Green Port Fair Showcases Port of Long Beach’s Environmental Initiatives

The Port of Long Beach (POLB) is hosting the Green Port Fair on Saturday, Sept. 7 to highlight its efforts in becoming the first zero-emissions port in the world. The event will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about the Port’s environmental programs and witness the modern zero-emissions cargo-handling equipment that will improve air quality in the coming years.

Aside from the informative exhibits, the first 600 community members in attendance will have the chance to enjoy a free tour of the harbor. Participants will have a firsthand experience of the Port’s commitment to sustainability and witness the initiatives that are being taken to achieve its goals.

In addition to the harbor tours, the Green Port Fair will offer a range of activities and entertainment for attendees of all ages. The event will feature a “Green Treat Trail” for visitors to explore, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescue demonstration, a beer and wine garden, and live music performances. There will also be plenty of activities for children, including touch tanks from the Aquarium of the Pacific, train rides, and face painting.

The Green Port Fair will take place at Harry Bridges Memorial Park, located at 1126 Queens Highway, starting at 11 a.m. Parking will be available at the Queen Mary parking lot and The Pike Outlets.

Sources:

– None

Definitions:

– Port of Long Beach (POLB): A major seaport located in Long Beach, California, handling millions of containers and serving as a vital gateway for trade.

– Zero-emissions port: A port that ceases to generate any greenhouse gas emissions or pollutants through the implementation of sustainable practices and the use of clean technologies.