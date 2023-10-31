New Exhibit Showcasing the Beauty of The Port of Long Beach

The Port of Long Beach is thrilled to present a captivating photo exhibit that highlights the talent of amateur and professional photographers. Featuring the works of 63 talented individuals, this free exhibit offers a unique glimpse into the picturesque world of the port. Showcasing dynamic and visually stunning images, the exhibit will be open to the public until the end of November.

Diverging from the traditional landscape of port photography, Warren Gatling’s winning entry titled “Where’s Waldo” takes center stage at the exhibit. This remarkable color image captures the height difference between a sailor reeling in a rope ladder and a colossal shipping vessel stacked with cargo containers. The contrast creates a captivating composition that emphasizes the magnitude of the port’s operations.

Through the annual PHOTO Program competition, the Port of Long Beach aims to foster creativity, support local talent, and enhance community outreach. The selected photographers had the privilege of attending a daylong workshop conducted professional port photographers. They then embarked on a sunrise cruise through the port, providing them with a unique opportunity to capture the captivating sights, views, and lights of the harbor.

The Arts Council’s esteemed panel of judges evaluated the submissions and awarded prizes to the top three photographers. Second place was awarded to Tim Bryant for his photo “Easy Does It,” which depicts a ship laden with vibrant cargo containers being towed a tugboat. Michael Gonzales secured third place with his image titled “Birds that Flock Together, Port Together,” portraying a colorful scene of terns gathered on a dock.

The Port of Long Beach values the arts community’s collaboration in revealing the port’s story through the lens of talented photographers. These images not only showcase the port’s breathtaking beauty but also provide a unique inside perspective for the community to appreciate.

FAQ:

Q: How long will the photo exhibit at the Port of Long Beach remain open?

A: The exhibit will be open to the public until the end of November.

Q: What was the title of the first-place photo in the PHOTO Program competition?

A: The first-place photo was titled “Where’s Waldo” Warren Gatling.

Q: Who won the second and third places in the competition?

A: Tim Bryant secured second place, while Michael Gonzales secured third place.