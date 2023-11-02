Long Beach Harbor Commission Decides to End Firework Sponsorships 2025

The Long Beach harbor commission recently made a groundbreaking decision that will have a significant impact on future firework displays in the area. In a unanimous vote on Monday, Oct. 30, the commission decided to discontinue providing sponsorships or advertising funds for firework shows starting from January 1, 2025.

This decision is not entirely surprising, as there have been ongoing discussions about the adverse effects that fireworks can have on the environment, people, wildlife, and pets. One of the concerns raised was the pollution caused fireworks in the air and water, which was deemed unnecessary the commissioners.

Port of Long Beach CEO, Mario Cordero, who has experienced July 4 celebrations intertwined with fireworks throughout his life, recognized the need to evaluate the pros and cons of these traditions. Cordero stated that the commission’s staff concluded that leading example requires them to address these challenging issues.

Commissioner Sharon Weissman had raised this issue a year ago, emphasizing the controversy surrounding it. She firmly believes that fireworks contribute to air and water pollution without any real necessity. Her decision to introduce this matter was made after careful consideration and not taken lightly.

The harbor commission’s choice to withdraw sponsorship and funding for firework displays should not obstruct the continuation of these events entirely. Alternative options, such as drones and light shows, have gained popularity in recent years and have been successfully implemented entities like Disney Theme Parks, the Super Bowl, and the Dodgers.

Commissioner Steven Neal expressed his support for the decision, highlighting the need for the port to set an example. He acknowledged that resolving the issue of illegal fireworks at an individual level remains a challenge in many cities, including Long Beach.

Port CEO Cordero believes that this decision heralds a change in the way celebrations are conducted, with a gradual decrease in the use of fireworks. It is evident that the Long Beach harbor commission is taking a significant step toward fostering a sustainable and environmentally conscious future for the community.

