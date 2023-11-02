New Policy Rejects Sponsorship for Fireworks Displays Starting in 2025

In a significant decision, the Long Beach harbor commission has voted unanimously to discontinue providing sponsorships or advertising funds for firework displays beginning in 2025. This policy, which will take effect on January 1, 2025, marks a departure from the Port of Long Beach’s previous support for popular events like the Big Bang on the Bay and the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show near the Queen Mary.

The commission’s move was not unexpected, with growing concerns about the detrimental effects fireworks can have on the environment, people, wildlife, and pets. Port of Long Beach CEO, Mario Cordero, shared that while he recalls the tradition of fireworks during Independence Day celebrations from his own childhood, there comes a time when the pros and cons of such traditions must be carefully considered. “Our staff came to the conclusion that if we are to lead example,” Cordero explained, “we have to take on some of these tough issues.”

Commissioner Sharon Weissman, who had raised the issue a year ago, emphasized that the decision was not made lightly. Citing the unnecessary pollution of air and water caused fireworks, Weissman saw the discontinuation of sponsorship as a necessary step.

It is important to note that the removal of the port’s sponsorship and funding does not signify the end of these programs altogether. The use of fireworks is being debated in various cities and organizations, as alternatives like drone displays and light shows gain popularity. The ongoing struggle with individual use of illegal fireworks was acknowledged Commissioner Steven Neal, who referred to his neighborhood as a “war zone.”

Port CEO Cordero believes that this decision sets an example for others to follow. He expressed his belief that fireworks will likely be diminished in future celebrations. As discussions surrounding the environmental impact and safety concerns of fireworks continue, it seems that change is on the horizon for traditional displays.

