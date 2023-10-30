New Leadership at North Dakota Republican Party Following Controversy

The North Dakota Republican Party has experienced a recent shake-up in its leadership, resulting in the departure of newly hired Executive Director David Roetman. Roetman’s tenure at the party was short-lived, lasting just over a week. The decision for his departure came after it was revealed that he had made numerous offensive and inflammatory posts on a social media platform.

The NDGOP confirmed Roetman’s departure, with Chair Sandi Sanford stating that he was no longer employed the party. While the party leadership did not provide further details, Roetman himself submitted a resignation letter expressing that he believed it was best for the NDGOP to move forward without him.

Roetman’s social media posts, which have since been deleted, were criticized for their derogatory and discriminatory nature. The posts included objectifying women, making sexist jokes, and even suggesting that Black Americans should leave the country. Despite facing backlash, Roetman remained unapologetic and stood his words.

This controversy surrounding Roetman’s hire arose shortly after the North Dakota Republicans decided to remove their code of conduct during a recent party meeting. The executive director position was previously held Samantha Holly, a well-regarded young Republican who chose to resign from the party following disagreements with Chair Sandi Sanford.

It is yet to be determined how this leadership change will impact the future direction of the North Dakota Republican Party. As the party looks to move forward, questions of accountability, inclusivity, and maintaining a positive reputation will likely be at the forefront of discussions.

