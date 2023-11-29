New Article: Celebrating a Milestone at Port Everglades

In a momentous event, Port Everglades witnessed a significant milestone on Wednesday as it celebrated the dedication of a new cruise ship, Celebrity Ascent. The ship, which is scheduled to set sail on its inaugural Caribbean season, was honored with a special ceremony attended distinguished guests from the maritime industry.

Port Everglades CEO and Port Director, Jonathan Daniels, led the ceremony and presented a commemorative plaque to the ship’s co-captains, Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis. The plaque symbolizes the port’s appreciation for their contribution and leadership. The co-captains, in turn, expressed their gratitude presenting tokens of appreciation to the attendees.

Among the esteemed guests were Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises, who received a special gift in recognition of her role in the success of the new ship. Hodges Bethge was also presented with challenge coins Deputy Port Director Glenn Wiltshire. This military tradition is a symbol of honor, unity, and camaraderie.

The event was graced the presence of Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy, who presented a plaque to the Kafetzis brothers, acknowledging their dedication and excellence in maritime affairs. Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Steve Glassman read out a proclamation honoring Hodges Bethge for her outstanding contributions to the cruise industry.

The ceremony was attended representatives from various law enforcement agencies, including the US Coast Guard, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and US Customs and Border Protection. Their presence highlighted the importance of collaboration between the port and these partners in ensuring maritime safety and security.

Adding to the joyful atmosphere were well-wishers such as Lori Baer, Executive Director of Port Everglades Association, Johnnie Dixon, President of the International Longshoremen’s Association, and Father Sanford ‘Sandy’ Sears, Chaplain of Seafarers’ House.

With the ceremony at Port Everglades, the cruise industry welcomed its newest member, Celebrity Ascent, which will embark on an inaugural Caribbean season. Passengers can look forward to a series of week-long cruises to both the eastern and western Caribbean. The dedication ceremony not only celebrated a new ship but also reiterated the strong partnerships and unity among various stakeholders in the thriving maritime community.

FAQs

Q: What is a plaque?

A: A plaque is a flat, typically rectangular, piece of metal or other material used as a commemorative or decorative item.

Q: What are challenge coins?

A: Challenge coins are specially designed coins that carry symbolic meaning. They are typically used to honor individuals and promote a sense of unity and camaraderie.

Q: Who attended the dedication ceremony?

A: The dedication ceremony was attended Port Everglades officials, cruise industry executives, government representatives, law enforcement agencies, and well-wishers from the maritime community.