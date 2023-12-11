Port Alberni Implements New Approach for Public Feedback

In a recent decision, the City of Port Alberni has taken steps to alter its approach to public feedback discontinuing commenting on its social media platforms. The move comes after a series of negative comments targeting a staff member. Mayor Sharie Minions expressed her disappointment regarding the personal attacks, leading to the administrative decision to disable commenting on social media. The decision received unanimous support from the council.

One contentious issue in the community which triggered the influx of negative posts was a shortage of lifeguards at the local pool, resulting in the cancellation of swimming sessions and reduced operating hours. The dissatisfaction expressed some individuals prompted the city’s response.

Chief Administrative Officer Mike Fox emphasized the importance of maintaining a respectful and safe environment for both staff and council members. Though the majority of individuals engage in constructive dialogue online, certain content evidently violated the city’s policy. As specified in the city’s social media policy, comments containing harassment, bullying, racism, hate speech, or violent threats directed towards staff and council members are subject to removal.

One of the factors contributing to the decision was the city’s insufficient capacity to adequately monitor and moderate social media sites effectively. With limited resources, the city administration identified the need to find alternative methods for residents to share their ideas and opinions on city policies.

Port Alberni encourages citizens to engage in civic participation through attending live or online council meetings and contacting the mayor or council members via email, the official website, phone, or in-person visits to city facilities for general inquiries.

By implementing this new approach, the City of Port Alberni aims to promote a more inclusive and productive public feedback process while ensuring the well-being of its staff and council members.