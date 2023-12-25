Porsche Saudi Arabia Recognized for Outstanding Social Media Performance

Porsche Saudi Arabia and SAMACO Motors have received the esteemed accolade of Best Exclusive Manufacturer Social Media Performance from Porsche AG. This recognition celebrates the commendable efforts of Porsche Saudi Arabia in crafting a truly remarkable campaign that effectively engages its target audience across various social media platforms.

Known as the Porsche 911 Green Roof car campaign, this captivating initiative showcased the rich culture and enchanting allure of Saudi Arabia. By adorning the vehicle in the iconic Saudi green color, the campaign seamlessly fused automotive artistry with traditional cultural elements, creating a captivating blend of heritage and modernity.

The Al-Aula Campaign, which spanned over 2.5 weeks, achieved remarkable reach results. Not only did this campaign raise brand awareness, but it also provided a one-of-a-kind customer experience, elevating Porsche’s presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Porsche Saudi Arabia would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the individuals who have continuously shown support and trust in their brand. They take immense pride in delivering unparalleled customer experiences and solidifying their position in the market.

This prestigious award is a testament to Porsche Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to excellence in social media marketing. Through their unique and innovative campaigns, they have successfully captured the attention of their target audience and established themselves as a leader in the automotive industry.

Moving forward, Porsche Saudi Arabia and SAMACO Motors are determined to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in social media engagement, further enhancing their brand presence and strengthening connections with their valued customers in Saudi Arabia and beyond.