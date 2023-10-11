“MAFS UK Drama: Porscha Addresses Spin the Bottle Scandal on Instagram”

In the world of Married at First Sight UK, drama seems to follow the cast both on and off-screen. Porscha recently took to her Instagram story to address the rumors surrounding a game of spin the bottle that took place off-camera. During the dinner party on the latest episode, Porscha was accused of cheating on her husband Terence kissing four other men.

Georges, one of the cast members, wasted no time in highlighting Porscha’s actions to Terence. Confronted about it, Porscha brushed it off as “not a big deal” and claimed that she wouldn’t have been bothered if the situation were reversed. This led to a heated argument between Georges and Porscha at the table, with Porscha defending her actions as simply being part of a game.

Taking matters into her own hands, Porscha used her Instagram story to share her perspective. In a video, she clarified that only two men, Tom and Luke, were involved in the kissing, contrary to the original accusation of four men. Porscha also alleged that Luke had kissed other men with tongue, while making additional claims about Jay and Ella’s behavior.

However, Luke didn’t stay silent. He responded to each of Porscha’s claims on his own Instagram story, offering his own perspective on the events. Unfortunately, fans will never know the full story as the cameras weren’t rolling during this explosive moment.

The drama continues to unfold on Married at First Sight UK, with scandals, gossip, and updates keeping viewers engaged.

