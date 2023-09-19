Netflix Unveils New Italian Originals as Subscribers Grow

Netflix has announced four new Italian originals, including two feature films and two series, as it continues to invest in Italy and cater to its growing local subscriber base. Eleonora Andreatta, Netflix’s VP of Italian originals, stated that the streaming giant is committed to investing in Italy and telling authentic stories that resonate with the audience. The new projects showcase Netflix’s focus on local content that addresses present-day issues.

According to data from Italy’s media watchdog Agcom, Netflix currently has 8.9 million subscribers in Italy, surpassing competitors Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ in terms of subscribers. This reinforces Netflix’s position as a leading streaming platform in the country.

The new feature films include “Il Treno dei Bambini,” directed Cristina Comencini, and “Fabbricante di lacrime,” directed Alessandro Genovesi. The series lineup consists of “Adorazione,” directed Stefano Mordini, and “Storia della mia famiglia,” directed Claudio Cupellini.

Netflix also highlighted some of its previously announced Italian originals, such as “Supersex,” a drama based on the life of Rocco Siffredi, and “The Leopard,” a series adaptation of Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s novel.

Additionally, Netflix is working on “Inganno,” an Italian adaptation of the UK TV series “Gold Digger,” and “Rythm + Flow Italy,” a non-scripted hip hop music competition.

These new additions to Netflix’s Italian originals lineup demonstrate the company’s commitment to investing in local storytelling and providing diverse content for its Italian subscribers.

