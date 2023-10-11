The Government’s Demand for Action on Curbing Pornography and Child Sexual Abuse Online

The Indian government has expressed its dissatisfaction with the responses of social media platforms such as YouTube and Telegram regarding the issue of curbing pornography and child sexual abuse online. According to reports, the government intends to ask these companies for detailed information on the steps they have taken to combat pornographic and child sexual abuse material on their platforms. This move comes after notices were issued to these platforms on October 6.

The government expects these social media companies to permanently block such content and utilize technological solutions, including automated tools, to identify and eliminate it. They are also expected to proactively identify any information that depicts rape or child sexual abuse.

In the event of non-compliance, these companies risk losing the safe harbor provision granted to them under the Information Technology Rules of 2021. These rules require social media intermediaries to deploy technology-based measures, including automated tools, to block obscene, pornographic, and pedophilic content, as well as identify any content involving rape or child sexual abuse.

Responding to the government’s notice, YouTube and Telegram have asserted their “zero tolerance” policies towards pornographic and child sexual abuse content. YouTube spokesperson emphasized their heavy investment in technology and teams to combat child sexual abuse and exploitation online, and their commitment to swift removal of such content. They cited the removal of over 94,000 channels and 2.5 million videos in Q2 2023 alone for violating their child safety policies.

The government’s demand for action reflects the urgency to protect minors and combat the proliferation of inappropriate content online. As social media platforms play a significant role in shaping online experiences, cooperation between the government and these companies is crucial in safeguarding the well-being of internet users, especially vulnerable populations such as children.

Definitions:

– Safe harbor provision: Legal protection granted to platforms that host user-generated content, shielding them from liability for any illicit or harmful content posted users.

– Information Technology Rules of 2021: Regulations in India that outline guidelines and responsibilities for social media intermediaries in addressing objectionable and illegal content.

Sources:

– Economic Times (No URL provided)