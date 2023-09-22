Social Media Influencer Jailed for Filming “Blasphemous” Food Video

A social media influencer named Lina Mukherjee, also known as Lina Lutfiawati, has been sentenced to two years in jail and fined $27,000 for creating a controversial video in Indonesia. The video shows her eating crispy pork skin, a food item that is considered taboo among most Indonesians due to religious beliefs.

While pork is not banned in Indonesia, it is forbidden in Islam, and a majority of Indonesians identify as Muslim. In the video, Mukherjee recites the Islamic phrase “Bismillah” (In the name of Allah) before trying pork skin for the first time. The use of this phrase before consuming a forbidden food item has been deemed “blasphemous” and has caused outrage in the country.

Mukherjee, who identifies as Muslim herself, has been charged with blasphemy, which refers to speaking sacrilegiously about God or sacred things. The court documents state that she was convicted of “spreading information aimed at inciting hatred against religious individuals and specific groups.”

In addition to her prison sentence, Mukherjee has been fined $27,000. If she fails to pay the fine, she could face an additional three months in jail. The video in question was posted on TikTok in March and sparked a public complaint, leading to police investigations and subsequent prosecution.

Mukherjee, who has a significant following on social media, is well-known in Indonesia for her lifestyle and food videos. However, her actions in the blasphemous video have raised concerns about her religious beliefs and motives. Various Indonesian groups, including the Indonesian Ulema Council, have condemned her actions.

During the trial, Mukherjee expressed shock at the severity of her sentence and asked for a week to consider the verdict, leaving open the possibility of an appeal. She apologized to the Indonesian people for causing a commotion during a hearing last month.

In conclusion, Lina Mukherjee’s case highlights the impact that social media influencers can have, both positively and negatively. It also underscores the importance of respecting cultural and religious sensitivities in online content creation.

Definitions:

– Blasphemy: The action or offense of speaking sacrilegiously about God or sacred things.

– TikTok: A social media platform that allows users to create and share short videos.

