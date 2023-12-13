Investors Beware: Cybercriminals Impersonating Prominent Figures on Social Media

Online scam artists have recently been targeting well-known individuals, including those in the financial industry, impersonating them on social media platforms. Porinju Veliyath, a renowned investor, has issued a warning to his followers about the rising threat of cybercriminals impersonating him on social media. Veliyath has urged investors to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any financial advice or investment opportunities they come across on social media.

To protect yourself from these scams, here are a few steps you can take:

1. Verify Official Channels: Look for verified social media accounts, indicated a blue checkmark. Official statements and alerts are usually posted through these channels.

2. Cross-Check Information: Always verify critical information through official websites, press releases, or reputable financial news sources.

3. Be Skeptical: Exercise caution when receiving unsolicited messages or investment opportunities from unknown sources, especially if they promise high returns.

4. Report Suspicious Activity: If you come across any suspicious accounts or activities, report them to the respective social media platforms and relevant authorities.

Investors must prioritize due diligence, rely on official communications, and remain wary of potential scams in the digital space. Porinju Veliyath, the founder and manager of fund management firm Equity Intelligence, is a prominent figure in the investment community, known for focusing on midcap and smallcap stocks. As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Veliyath publicly holds 16 stocks with a net worth of over ₹221.1 crore.

While cybercriminals continue to target individuals, it is also essential to consider other factors that affect the financial markets. Indian benchmark indices experienced significant declines as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates. Both Sensex and Nifty suffered losses due to concerns over domestic and US inflation data, raising doubts about the likelihood of interest rate cuts.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to maintain policy rates within the 5.25-5.50 percent range, as inflation remains above its 2 percent target. Additionally, India witnessed a quick increase in retail inflation in November, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4 percent. However, industrial output in India rose to a 16-month high in October, boosted the mining, manufacturing, and electricity sectors.

