Porch Pirates Beware: Gloucester Township Police Deploy GPS-Equipped Decoy Packages to Catch Thieves

In a bid to crack down on porch pirates, Gloucester Township police in New Jersey are taking an innovative approach to catch thieves. With package thefts on the rise during the holiday season, the department has decided to deploy decoy packages equipped with GPS technology to track and arrest criminals.

The decision comes after a recent incident in Gloucester Township where at least three homes were targeted a porch pirate. Surveillance video captured a woman stealing packages from residents’ porches and escaping in a white Dodge Journey.

During one of the thefts, a resident caught the thief in the act and confronted her. The woman claimed to be an Amazon driver and insisted the package was delivered to the wrong address. However, upon further investigation, it was revealed that the package had indeed been legitimately delivered and stolen.

The stolen package contained Ugg slippers that the homeowner had intended to gift to his grandchildren. This incident, along with the overall increase in porch pirate activity, prompted Gloucester Township police to take action.

Police Chief David Harkins emphasized the brazenness of such thefts and assured the community that the department would do everything in their power to apprehend porch pirates. The deployment of decoy packages with GPS technology aims to deter thieves and help law enforcement track them down.

With the holiday season in full swing, porch pirate activity is expected to continue. Gloucester Township police are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. If anyone recognizes the woman seen in the surveillance video, they are asked to contact the authorities immediately.

Protecting packages and preventing theft during the holiday season is a top priority for law enforcement agencies across the country. The use of GPS-equipped decoy packages is just one of the many strategies being employed to combat this growing problem.