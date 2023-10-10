How to Change WhatsApp Web Language to Spanish

WhatsApp, like all social networks, has some hidden tricks that not everyone knows about but can be very useful. With these tricks, you can save a lot of space on your mobile device and make the most out of the instant messaging application. WhatsApp is the most widely used instant messaging application worldwide. Being the most downloaded, it is constantly innovating, especially in terms of privacy, with initiatives such as end-to-end encryption.

However, its desktop version, known as WhatsApp Web, continues to improve day day, fixing any bugs or irregularities that may occur in this adaptation that the instant messaging application has developed for our computers. Although it is generally very easy to use, the application has been the subject of criticism due to a rather unusual situation.

For a few days now, WhatsApp Web displays words in English, while others remain in Spanish. One of the most commented examples is the ‘log out’ button, which appears in English as ‘log out’ for some users. This is not a problem with your computer or the browser you are using, but rather a flaw in WhatsApp Web itself that has caused headaches for non-English speakers.

Despite Meta not addressing this anomaly yet, there is a way to change the language of the application. You need to click on the three dots at the top, and the following options will appear: “New group,” “New community,” “Starred messages,” “Select chats,” and “Log out.” However, the most affected action is “Keyboard shortcuts” as WhatsApp Web does not currently allow changing the language from there.

A possible solution is to log out of WhatsApp Web clicking the three dots icon and selecting ‘log out.’ Then, pick up your phone and go to settings, where you will press ‘language’ and change it from English to Spanish. Finally, re-link your WhatsApp account to your computer. If that doesn’t work, you will need to leave the beta version going to ‘settings,’ clicking on ‘help,’ and unchecking the ‘join the beta version’ box, then refreshing the page.

