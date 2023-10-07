WhatsApp Experiencing Language Glitch, Displays ‘Spanglish’

WhatsApp users have recently noticed a problem with the application’s language settings. The app, particularly the web version, appears to be in English with parts in Spanish. This language glitch seems to be a technical issue as it persists even if the user has already set their WhatsApp language preference to Spanish.

For those who are not proficient in English, it can be confusing to see phrases like “search” or “start new chat” instead of their Spanish equivalents. Additionally, the timestamps on messages may also be displayed in English, such as “last seen Saturday at 17:44.”

Currently, WhatsApp has not released any official statement regarding this temporary language error. However, users need not worry, as this glitch does not impact the functionality of the app.

It is likely that this language issue will be resolved in the coming hours. Nonetheless, it is interesting to note that WhatsApp has inadvertently embraced ‘Spanglish’ rather than sticking to traditional Spanish.

In the mobile version of WhatsApp, this language inconsistency is not present as of the early afternoon on October 6, 2023.

