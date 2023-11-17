New WhatsApp Scam Targeting Peruvians: Beware of Foreign Numbers

Peruvian WhatsApp users have recently reported receiving strange messages, phone calls, and video calls from foreign numbers, leaving them questioning the intent behind these communications. Some of the messages start with country codes such as +91 (India), +92 (Algeria), +27 (South Africa), +880 (Bangladesh), and +57 (Colombia), among others. These incidents have caused concern and discomfort among WhatsApp users who are unaware of the individuals behind these numbers, why they are contacting them persistently, and how they obtained their contact information.

Jorge Zeballos, General Manager of ESET Peru, a cybersecurity expert, warns that these callers are often scammers pretending to represent well-known e-commerce and entertainment platforms like Amazon, MercadoLibre, Linio, or YouTube. Their goal is to capture the attention and trust of their victims. The scam usually starts with deception, where they ask victims to perform fictitious orders, write reviews, or like videos, promising economic rewards in return. They establish contact primarily through WhatsApp, SMS, and other social media platforms, providing instructions on how to generate income.

To achieve this, scammers offer a financial reward and ask users to register on a platform, guiding them through a series of “small tasks” that need to be completed before progressing to “VIP” offers based on the assigned social network. They send a link along with an access code, claiming that once registered, users will find a positive balance, allowing them to immediately start working or “sending orders” and earning commissions.

However, falling prey to this scam exposes users to potential loss of money, as scammers will not honor promised payment agreements. Additionally, users’ personal information becomes vulnerable, putting them at risk of identity theft.

The scammers can collect personal data, including images, voice recordings, facial features, or biometric data, during calls and video calls. This information might be used for other forms of fraudulent activity.

It is important for users to exercise caution when sharing personal information online or on social media platforms. It is also crucial not to respond to requests for sensitive information from untrustworthy individuals or websites.

They can also block specific numbers on WhatsApp to prevent further communication with scammers.