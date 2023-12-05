French Government Officials Required to Use French Messaging Apps for Security

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has issued an order for members of her government to uninstall popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. She claims that these apps are not secure enough and has demanded that they be replaced with Tchap or Olvit, two French messaging apps that offer greater protection.

The circular, signed Borne and addressed to ministers, state secretaries, cabinet directors, and cabinet members, was published on November 22. It states that the main instant messaging apps have security vulnerabilities that prevent them from guaranteeing the safety of conversations and shared information. The French outlet Le Point was the first to report on the circular.

According to the publication, Borne’s solution is to install Olvit. “To counter the threats arising from the use of these apps, the French company Olvit has developed an instant messaging service that ensures the protection of user data through a decentralized directory and end-to-end encryption of messages, while retaining the same functionalities as current apps,” the circular states. Another app called Tchap can also be used.

Tchap is intended for French officials and was developed three years ago. Olvit, on the other hand, was created a 15-person start-up based in Paris. Both apps are French.

While the decision has caused controversy, it is a blow to other messaging services that the French Prime Minister is recommending against their use government officials due to security concerns. While Tchap was specifically developed to meet the communication needs of French officials, Olvit is an application without government interference. However, it has received the highest level of security certification from the French national cybersecurity agency, Anssi, after examining its code and attempting to hack it for 35 days without finding any vulnerabilities.

Additionally, the French government has also banned the installation of TikTok on the mobile devices of government officials. This decision was made to protect the personal information of officials. Both the European Commission and Council implemented this ban in February 2023, and the French government followed suit. In the United States, New York City has also taken similar measures.

