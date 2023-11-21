How Pinterest Benefits Luxury Brands: Insights into the Platform’s User Base

A recent report from PA Consulting has shed light on the profile of Pinterest’s audience, revealing key insights that have proven beneficial for luxury brands. The report highlights the high purchasing power of Pinterest users and how they seamlessly transition from discovery to action. Additionally, it showcases success stories from renowned brands such as Carolina Herrera and Louis Vuitton.

With a user base of 482 million monthly users, Pinterest has solidified its position as a powerful visual search platform. However, its impact goes beyond visual discovery, extending to users’ purchasing behaviors. This is the primary finding of the multinational survey conducted PA Consulting. So why do luxury brands find buyers on Pinterest?

The data points towards luxury brands leveraging the buying power of Generation Z. A staggering 75% of users who engage with luxury products on Pinterest are under the age of 35. This global audience consists of users who have searched for or saved pins from one of the platform’s 60 luxury brands. Furthermore, the study reveals that four out of five users are female.

Furthermore, PA Consulting’s study identifies Pinterest’s ability to convert luxury product consumers from “discovery to action.” This insight is not only valuable for luxury brands but also for brands in general, as it concludes that Pinterest users possess higher purchasing power compared to users on other platforms.

User Characteristics on Pinterest

Greater purchasing power compared to users on other platforms

One-third of individuals who purchase luxury items on Pinterest have annual incomes exceeding $100,000, boasting a 35% higher likelihood of reaching and surpassing this income threshold compared to users on other platforms. Additionally, they are known to spend 87% more on luxury products. According to Global Web Index, they are 27% more likely to buy premium products.

Intention-driven platform usage

Pinterest users visit the platform with a purpose in mind. Every day, millions of users browse Pinterest, seeking content that will help them take action. Three out of every five luxury item buyers affirm using Pinterest to search for brands and products within this category. According to PA Consulting, Pinterest is the number one destination for drawing inspiration when purchasing luxury products.

Openness to brand messaging from luxury brands

While advertisements on social media and video platforms often interrupt the user experience, Pinterest ads function as solutions that enhance each user’s journey, aiding them in making decisions. The impact is evident: three out of five luxury item buyers accept receiving advertisements from these brands, with an 85% higher chance of acting upon such advertising.

The Achievements of Luxury Brands on Pinterest

Louis Vuitton has found its ideal audience on Pinterest. The brand aimed to create a lasting impression and appeal to a vast number of users interested in luxury, fashion, and beauty across Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. To achieve this, Louis Vuitton launched a video campaign on Pinterest that facilitated widespread brand recognition through exclusive video placements. Within just three days, the campaign reached over 3.5 million users, yielding exceptional engagement. The success continued during the campaign’s second phase, with 6 million impressions recorded in the French market, accompanied a 50% lower CPM than the market average.

Another luxury fashion and beauty brand, Carolina Herrera, also achieved remarkable engagement on Pinterest. The brand leveraged the platform’s Premiere Spotlight video format to launch its new Good Girl Maxi Glaze lipstick in Spain. This high-performance format, visible on search pages and users’ home feeds, enables brands to reach a high-impact, large-scale audience, serving as an ideal starting point for converting users from discovery to action.

Kelly Emanuelli, Pinterest’s Director of Luxury Brands, commented, “Luxury brands worldwide are connecting with their ideal audience on Pinterest. People who come to the platform with intention, seeking inspiration to make informed decisions about the luxury brands they choose to invest in. With three out of five luxury item buyers using Pinterest to search for brands and products within this category, the platform offers unparalleled potential.”