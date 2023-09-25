Is it Time for Princess Leonor to Have an Instagram Account?

Princess Leonor of Spain has been making headlines as she undergoes military training and prepares to turn 18. Following in her father’s footsteps, King Felipe VI, Leonor is taking the same path swearing allegiance to the Constitution on her 18th birthday. Before that, she will attend the Princess of Asturias Awards and visit the most beautiful village in Asturias. Leonor is embarking on a journey that her father once took, and it is clear that she is following his military footsteps closely.

However, there is one notable absence in Leonor’s path: her grandfather, Juan Carlos I. With the symbolic break between the new generation of the Bourbon family and the emeritus king, it is clear that Leonor is forging her own path as the future queen of Spain. The question arises: should Leonor have a public profile on Instagram?

Currently, the Spanish Royal Palace has not shown any intention of utilizing social media as a means of communication, despite other European royal families using platforms like Instagram to engage with the public. However, with a new generation entering the official agenda, it may be necessary to reconsider this approach. As a contemporary monarchy dependent on popularity, it would be challenging for the Spanish royal family to ignore digital platforms as spaces for engagement.

Leonor’s popularity is crucial as she represents a disruptive female head of state. The Royal Palace is already distributing photos and videos of her military training to the media to showcase her admirable qualities and capabilities. However, Leonor’s connection with the younger generation will ultimately be through social media, where trends and viral content prevail.

The Royal Palace is aware that Leonor will require a strong social media presence to achieve the same level of popularity as her mother, Queen Letizia. Letizia has become an essential figure for the press, particularly through her fashion choices. However, this tool may not be as readily available for Leonor, especially considering her military uniform. Therefore, the Royal Palace wants to capitalize on this moment circulating photos of Leonor to generate as much buzz as possible.

Traditional magazines and television programs alone may not be sufficient to reach Leonor’s peers and generate viral images. This is why the Royal Palace strategically distributes photos of Leonor during non-office hours and at peak Instagram traffic times. This approach has been evident in other instances, such as when the royal family went to the cinema or the announcement of Leonor’s upcoming Constitution swearing-in ceremony.

In conclusion, it is clear that the Spanish Royal Palace recognizes the importance of viral content and social media presence for Princess Leonor. While it remains to be seen if she will have her own Instagram account, it is undeniable that her public engagement will extend beyond traditional media channels, as her generation primarily connects through digital platforms. As the future queen of Spain, Leonor needs to seize every opportunity for online engagement and viral reach.

