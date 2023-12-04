WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Preserve Image and Video Quality

WhatsApp users can now easily send images or videos in their original quality. This new feature eliminates the need for complicated workarounds that may be effective but require additional steps and are not user-friendly, which can be inconvenient, especially when in a hurry.

Messaging apps have not traditionally been the preferred method for sending high-quality multimedia content. However, Meta has been gradually improving this aspect of its application for both iPhone and Android users. In August, WhatsApp updated its platform to allow for the sending of high-definition (HD) images. Now, it has taken a significant step further.

After months of testing in beta mode, WhatsApp has started rolling out a new document sharing menu. You might wonder what documents have to do with sending images and videos in their original quality. The answer is that this new feature provides an alternative way to maintain the quality of the content.

This means that there are now two methods for sending multimedia content. The classic method is to select the images or videos from your phone’s gallery. However, the maximum quality available using this method is “HD.” In other words, WhatsApp will send an image that meets the needs of most users but with a reduction in quality and resolution.

The alternative, which is the focus of this article, is to send images or videos as documents. While this was already possible using workarounds, there is now an official and more intuitive option. However, there is a limitation to this new feature: only “original files” up to 2 GB in size can be sent. Let’s take a look at how it works.

How to Send Images Without Losing Quality on Android

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Enter the chat of the recipient.

3. Tap on the paperclip icon to the right of the message box.

4. Choose Document.

5. Select “Select from gallery” (if this option is not available, it means the feature has not reached your phone yet).

6. Choose the desired image and tap the send button.

How to Send Images Without Losing Quality on iPhone

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Enter the chat of the recipient.

3. Tap on the “+” icon.

4. Choose Document.

5. Select “Select Photo or Video” (if this option is not available, it means the feature has not reached your phone yet).

6. Choose the desired image and tap the send button.

Pros and Cons of Sending Images or Videos as Documents on WhatsApp

While sending images or videos as documents on WhatsApp has the advantage of preserving quality, there are also disadvantages. Both the sender and the recipient of the message will not be able to see previews of the images or videos in the chat window. Instead, they will see the file name followed the extension, such as “IMG_3365.JPEG.”

As is often the case when a new feature is introduced, the rollout is not immediate. It may take weeks for the option to send images or videos as documents in their original quality to be available on your iOS or Android device. Patience is required, along with keeping your WhatsApp application up to date.

Images: WhatsApp

