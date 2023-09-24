Why You Should Disable WhatsApp Video Messages

WhatsApp now has approximately 12 billion active users who rely on its classic text messages, emojis, and artificial intelligence features. Additionally, you can join Channels to follow your favorite artists or media outlets. However, there is one feature in particular that you should be aware of: video messages. Do you know why you should disable them on WhatsApp? There are several reasons, but one in particular will make you want to avoid using them over time.

Video messages on WhatsApp are short clips that last about 50 seconds and allow you to say whatever you like using the front or rear camera of your smartphone. To send a video message on WhatsApp, simply go to any conversation and tap on the microphone icon. It will instantly change to a video camera. When you hold it down, you can record whatever you want within the circle that appears on the screen.

However, it is a good idea to stop using them because these clips can take up a lot of space on your phone. Not only the ones you send, but also the ones you receive. This can cause your mobile device to quickly run out of storage. For example, a 50-second video sent in HD can take up approximately 5 MB. If your device only has a capacity of 32 GB, it is better to disable video messages.

To do this, go to the Settings or Configuration of your mobile device. Then, navigate to Chats and there you can deactivate the option “Disable videos with message.” Once you do this, you’ll be able to save valuable storage space on your phone.

Sources: None