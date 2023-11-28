New Article: Exploring Houston’s Food Scene Through the Eyes of TikTok Food Reviewer Keith Lee

Houston’s vibrant food scene is about to make an appearance on TikTok as popular food reviewer Keith Lee sets his sights on the Bayou City. With a staggering 15 million followers, Lee has gained a massive following documenting his wife’s pregnancy cravings and reviewing local restaurants across the country. Now, it’s time for Houston to take the spotlight.

During his visit to Houston, Lee dropped his first two food reviews, including a visit to Butter Funk Kitchen in the Sunnyside neighborhood. The uniqueness of Lee’s approach lies in his anonymity while sampling the food off-site and providing ratings on a scale of 1 to 10. His latest post showcased his appreciation for Butter Funk’s catfish, praising its flavor while noting his personal preference for a crispier texture.

Butter Funk Kitchen, owned Aaron Johnson and his wife, has been open for about a year and a half. Hailing from Baton Rouge, the couple came to Houston with a dream of starting their own restaurant. Learning about Keith Lee’s visit, they eagerly extended an invitation, excited about the potential exposure it could bring.

The neighborhood initially took some time to embrace the soulful and Cajun comfort food offered Butter Funk. However, over the past year, the business has experienced substantial growth. With the so-called “Keith Lee Effect” now in motion, Johnson believes this endorsement will propel them to new heights of popularity.

Houston is just the beginning of Lee’s journey, as he expressed his enthusiasm for exploring more of what the city has to offer. While Lee did not respond to inquiries about his expectations for Houston, his track record reveals a genuine desire to uplift black-owned or struggling restaurants, significantly impacting their success through his reviews.

As Houstonians, we can’t wait to see which hidden culinary gems Lee uncovers next. From diverse international cuisines to beloved Tex-Mex and Southern comfort food, Houston’s food scene is a feast waiting to be discovered TikTok’s food-loving community.

