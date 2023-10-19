Online Breath-Holding Tests Gain Popularity, Raising Concerns

Online tests that challenge individuals to inhale deeply and hold their breath for 40 seconds are growing in popularity. These tests are modeled after rigorous breath-holding training that military personnel undergo.

The trend has gained momentum on social media platforms, particularly on TikTok, where users are encouraged to participate in the challenge and share their results. However, health experts and professionals are expressing concerns about the potential risks associated with this activity.

Breath-holding exercises are commonly employed military members to develop lung capacity and control. These exercises can help individuals improve their physical endurance and mental focus. However, when performed in an unsupervised and uncontrolled environment, such as through online challenges, there is an increased risk of adverse health consequences.

The challenge involves inhaling deeply, often after hyperventilating, and holding one’s breath for an extended period. This can lead to a decrease in oxygen saturation in the blood and an increase in carbon dioxide levels. Prolonged breath-holding can also cause fainting, loss of consciousness, and in severe cases, life-threatening complications.

Health experts are urging caution and discouraging participation in these online challenges. They emphasize the importance of understanding proper breath-holding techniques and the potential risks involved. Individuals who are interested in improving their lung capacity and control should seek guidance from trained professionals and perform these exercises under supervision.

It is crucial to prioritize safety and well-being when engaging in physical challenges or trends found on social media platforms. Consulting reputable sources and seeking expert advice can help individuals make informed decisions about their health and avoid unnecessary risks.

