New Beginnings: Popular Science Shifts Focus to Online Content

Popular Science, a long-standing publication with a storied print edition that began in 1872, has made the decision to stop publishing its online magazine. However, the brand will continue to deliver articles, videos, and its popular podcast, “The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week,” through its website. The move comes as Popular Science’s parent company, Recurrent Ventures, adapts to the changing media landscape and evolving audience preferences.

The quarterly digital magazine, which started in 2021, will no longer charge for subscriptions and has ceased publication. The last issue, titled “Fake,” covered a range of topics including taxidermy, artificial intelligence, and fake crystals. Despite the end of the digital magazine, Popular Science remains committed to delivering engaging and informative content through its online platforms.

The decision to discontinue the digital magazine follows recent reports that Recurrent Ventures had cut 13 positions at Popular Science. While only five editorial staff members remain at the publication, the company spokeswoman, Cathy Hebert, did not confirm the exact number of staff reductions. Recurrent Ventures itself has experienced changes in leadership, with its third CEO announced in as many years.

Former staff members expressed their disappointment and frustration at the closure of the digital magazine. Popular Science has a rich legacy of science journalism, featuring renowned authors such as Charles Darwin, Louis Pasteur, and Isaac Asimov. Over its 151-year history, the publication covered a diverse range of topics, from photography and hovercrafts to spaceflight and climate change. Popular Science was also known for its imaginative predictions of the future and quirky DIY projects.

The shift away from the digital magazine format reflects a broader trend in the media industry. With various media outlets, including National Geographic and Buzzfeed, making staff reductions, the search for more cost-effective formats that can still captivate readers is ongoing. However, Popular Science remains committed to delivering high-quality content to its audience, leveraging its long-standing reputation as a trusted source of scientific information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is the print edition of Popular Science still available?

No, Popular Science ended its storied print edition back in 2018. The publication now focuses on delivering content through its website.

Will Popular Science stop producing any other content besides the online magazine?

No, Popular Science will continue to publish articles, videos, and its podcast, “The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week,” on its website.

Why did Popular Science decide to discontinue the digital magazine?

The decision to stop publishing the digital magazine is part of Recurrent Ventures’ adaptation to the changing media landscape, evolving social media patterns, shifting consumer demand for video content, and changing advertising budgets.

How has Popular Science’s parent company, Recurrent Ventures, been affected these changes?

Recurrent Ventures has experienced its own period of change, including a change in leadership, with its third CEO appointed in three years. The company is continually evolving to manage its portfolio of media outlets effectively.

Is there any hope for Popular Science to make a comeback in the future?

While the closure of the digital magazine is a significant change, Popular Science remains committed to delivering engaging and informative content through its online platforms. The brand’s long-standing reputation and dedicated audience will continue to shape its future direction.