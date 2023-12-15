Andale Tequila Bar Set to Open New Location in Downtown Buffalo

Summary: Andale Cantina’s team is expanding its restaurant empire with a fourth location in downtown Buffalo. The new site, called Andale Tequila Bar, will be situated at 500 Seneca, taking over the space previously occupied Compass Run. While the new location will feature similar décor to the other Andale Cantina restaurants, it will have a distinct menu with Mexi-Cal inspired recipes.

Andale Tequila Bar is the latest venture from Amigos Del Pueblo Cuatro Inc., owned four partners who currently operate three Andale Cantina locations in Depew, Williamsville, and East Amherst. With the new location, they aim to combine the best elements of their existing venues while introducing fresh ideas and new items to the menu.

“We’ll take the best of the three we have and put it into one, and get new ideas and new items,” explained Francisco Audelo, one of the owners of Amigos Del Pueblo Cuatro Inc.

The new Andale Tequila Bar will offer a unique experience for food and drink enthusiasts. While patrons can expect a similar ambiance and atmosphere as the other Andale Cantina locations, they can also look forward to trying out a variety of dishes and beverages inspired Mexi-Cal cuisine. This fusion of Mexican and Californian flavors will provide a distinctive dining experience for customers.

The expansion into downtown Buffalo demonstrates Andale Cantina’s success and popularity, prompting the need for additional locations to accommodate their growing customer base. The new Andale Tequila Bar is set to become a sought-after destination for locals and visitors alike who are looking for a fresh take on Mexican cuisine combined with an extensive tequila selection.

For those interested in reading the full article, it is available on Buffalo Business First’s website.