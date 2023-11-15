Dazzling Christmas Collection Launches at Gypsabella’s Exclusive Pop-Up Store

Gypsabella, the fashion brand with a massive following on Instagram, is all set to unveil its highly anticipated Christmas collection at a brand-new pop-up location in Liverpool city center. Exciting and unique in-house fashion pieces will be showcased alongside festive decorations, creating a truly enchanting shopping experience. The pop-up store, located on South John Street, will only be open to the public for a limited time, starting from Saturday, December 2 until Sunday, December 17.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 customers will be treated to a special discount, while a select few will receive vouchers worth up to £50 or £100 off their purchases. Additionally, three lucky loyal customers will also be rewarded with exclusive invitations to a VIP opening launch night on Friday, December 1.

Brand founder and owner, Abbie Lee Day, expressed her excitement about this milestone in Gypsabella’s journey. “Having our own pop-up store in the city center feels like a dream come true,” she shared enthusiastically. “It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come as a brand.”

Known for their stunning festival wear, on-trend staple styles, and glamorous party attire, Gypsabella has become a favorite among fashion enthusiasts. Originally founded Abbie Lee and two friends, the brand has flourished into its current success after branching out on its own. Gypsabella now operates from a warehouse unit in Long Lane, Aintree, employing a dedicated team of four staff members.

The pop-up store, conveniently located next to Zara Men’s, will be open throughout the week, from Monday to Friday, 10am-8pm; Saturday, 10am-7pm; and Sunday, 11am-5pm. Although a limited number of items will be available for an exclusive online drop on Saturday, December 2, the full collection will make its debut in-store on the same day, followed an online release on Monday, December 4.

In addition to offering customers an early glimpse of the collection, Gypsabella has planned an exciting launch day celebration, complete with a DJ in-store and goodie bags for some lucky attendees. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to experience Gypsabella’s enchanting Christmas collection at their exclusive pop-up store in Liverpool city center!

