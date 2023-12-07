Local Food Truck and Restaurant ShreddRRz Announces Closure

ShreddRRz, a popular local food truck and restaurant, has recently announced that they will be closing down all operations across the Midstate. The decision to end their business was shared on their official Facebook page, expressing gratitude towards their loyal customers and friends for their support over the years.

The closure will affect three different establishments, including the ShreddRRz food truck, their restaurant located on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg, and their stand at the Fresh Market in Hershey. As stated on their website, the final hours of operation for the Harrisburg restaurant and Fresh Market stand have been provided.

The Harrisburg restaurant will be open for its last two days on Monday, December 4th and Tuesday, December 5th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, it will also open on Thursday, December 7th, and Friday, December 8th, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fresh Market stand will have its final day of operation on Thursday, December 7th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will also be open on Friday, December 8th, and Saturday, December 9th, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ShreddRRz was initially established in 2016 as a food truck and was later expanded with the opening of a brick and mortar restaurant location in 2021 and a stand at the Fresh Market in 2022. However, despite their best efforts, the owners have not achieved the desired level of sales outside of the food truck. Therefore, they have decided to close down as they approach retirement.

On Saturday, December 9th, ShreddRRz will officially cease operations. As more information becomes available, abc27 news will continue to keep the public informed.