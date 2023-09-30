Todd Talbot Returns to Burned Down Home After Wildfires

Popular television host Todd Talbot, known for his role on Love It or List It Vancouver, recently returned to his home in Kelowna after it was destroyed wildfires in August. Talbot shared a video on his Instagram, showing the wreckage of his home and walking through the debris.

In the caption of the video, Talbot described the experience as “surreal” and “a roller coaster of emotions.” He mentioned waiting for a month before being able to safely go back to his property with his partner, Rabecca Talbot. Together, they walked through the ruins, experiencing a range of emotions from tears to laughter.

Talbot expressed his surprise at how extensively damaged his home was. He particularly struggled with seeing remnants of certain parts of the house that held special memories for him. He described the sight of melted glass where his kids’ bedroom once was as the saddest moment for him.

While unsure of what their next steps will be, Talbot emphasized the importance of cleaning up the area for now. He believes that the first priority should be to remove the debris and restore some sense of order.

As of now, there is no information on whether Talbot and his partner will rebuild their home or explore other options. However, their focus at the moment is on the cleaning and recovery process.

