Pope Francis Offers Condolences and Support to Qaraqosh Fire Victims

Pope Francis has expressed his condolences and extended his spiritual support to the victims of a devastating fire in Qaraqosh, Iraq. In a heartfelt telegram addressed to Archbishop Benedectos Younan Hano, the Holy Father conveyed his deep sorrow at the tragedy and emphasized the importance of unity and compassion during such trying times.

The telegram, signed Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, expresses the Holy Father’s sadness upon learning of the fire’s devastating effects in Qaraqosh. Pope Francis sends his spiritual closeness to all those affected and entrusts the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God. The Pope also extends heartfelt condolences to those mourning their loss.

Acknowledging the dedicated efforts of emergency personnel working tirelessly to control the fire and assist the injured, Pope Francis offers prayers for their safety and the success of their relief endeavors. He recognizes the selflessness and bravery of those on the frontlines and praises their commitment to helping others in need.

In his concluding remarks, Pope Francis invokes divine blessings upon all those affected the fire. He seeks consolation, healing, and strength from the Almighty for the people of Qaraqosh. The Holy Father emphasizes that in these challenging moments, the Catholic Church stands in solidarity with the community, exemplifying timeless values of love, empathy, and unity that transcend borders and beliefs.

The tragedy in Qaraqosh has claimed over 100 lives after a fire broke out during a wedding. The Pope’s message of condolences and support provides solace to the victims’ families and offers a reminder of the importance of coming together in times of adversity.

