Christian Wedding Fire Tragedy in Iraq: Community Mourns Losses

In a heartbreaking video statement, Revan Isho, 27, and his wife Haneen, 18, addressed the devastating fire that occurred on their wedding day in Iraq. “We are dead inside. We are numb,” Isho shared. He recounted how he tried desperately to save his wife from the chaos, dragging her out of the kitchen entrance while people trampled over her. Haneen has lost 10 relatives in the tragedy and is unable to speak due to the trauma.

The Christian community came together to hold mass funerals, mourning the loss of more than 80 families who were affected the fire. Archbishop Benedict Younan Hanno, the Syriac Catholic archbishop of Mosul, expressed the tragic state of affairs, hoping for intensified efforts to help the injured and transfer them to better-equipped hospitals.

Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako, the patriarch of the Chaldean Church, also extended his support to the devastated Christian community. He described the wedding fire as a catastrophe that had never been witnessed in the history of Christians in Iraq. Sako hinted at corruption as a possible cause for the high number of casualties.

The response from the wider Iraqi community has been one of mourning and solidarity. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced a general period of mourning throughout Iraq and the Kurdistan region. Both Sunni and Shia Muslims offered their condolences to the Christian community and canceled celebrations for the birth of Muhammad.

The tragic fire at the wedding in Iraq has left the community devastated and in need of support. Efforts are being made to assist the injured and investigate the causes of the fire. Solidarity among different religious groups is crucial during this challenging time.

