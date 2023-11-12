Pope Francis Relieves Controversial Bishop in Texas

Pope Francis has made the extraordinary decision to dismiss Bishop Joseph Strickland of Texas, a prominent critic of the pope within the US Roman Catholic conservative community. Typically, when bishops face difficulties with the Vatican, they are asked to resign rather than being relieved of their duties directly. It is rare for a pope to take such drastic action, only doing so when a bishop refuses to step down voluntarily.

At 65 years old, Strickland is ten years away from the customary retirement age for bishops. He had previously stated that he would not resign if requested. Strickland, known for his frequent social media activity, was appointed to the diocese Pope Benedict XVI in 2012. Earlier this year, he openly rejected Pope Francis’ efforts to modernize and make the Catholic Church more inclusive, particularly regarding the LGBTQ+ community and the involvement of lay people in decision-making processes.

The Vatican’s decision to dismiss Bishop Strickland came after an investigation into the administration of the Tyler diocese, with a particular focus on financial affairs. The Vatican and the US Bishops Conference announced the dismissal simultaneously, without disclosing a specific reason for the action.

Bishop Strickland has been recognized as a prominent figure in the ultra-conservative wing of the US Catholic Church. His strong support for former President Donald Trump has endeared him to conservative US Catholic media outlets aligned with Trump. Last year, Strickland publicly defended an ultra-conservative anti-abortion priest who was defrocked the Vatican for controversial social media posts and disobedience to bishops.

As a result of this dismissal, Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Joe Vasquez of Austin, Texas, as the interim administrator of the Tyler diocese.

